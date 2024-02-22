Rainbow Robotics Signs Trilateral Business Agreement with Schaeffler and Korea Electronics Technology Institute for AI-Mobile Dual-Arm Robot Development

Rainbow Robotics, the Robot platform company, announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to co-develop AI-Mobile Dual-arm Robots with Schaeffler and the Korea Electronics Technology Institute (KETI). The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Michael Pausch, Chief Technology Officer of Schaeffler's Industrial division, Lee Jung-ho, CEO of Rainbow Robotics, and Shin Hee-dong, President of KETI. The Agreement will see the joint Development of AI-based Mobile ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
British birds photographed with rainbow wings: An "extraordinary mistake" led to a wildlife photographer being able to capture rare pictures of British birds showing light refracting through their wings in a rainbow effect. Professional Andrew ... ca.news.yahoo
When a VIP (very important property) came crashing down in Rainbow Hill: WHEN a large wall collapsed in Worcester’s Rainbow Hill district (again!) recently it was sadly reminiscent of another piece of real estate, Sir Edward Elgar's former Marl Bank home, falling down a ... uk.news.yahoo
We review the Wizard of Oz, starring The Vivienne and Gary Wilmot, at the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury: Our reporter clicked their ruby slippers and found themselves in the Emerald City as family favourite the Wizard of Oz came to Kent. kentonline.co.uk