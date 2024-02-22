Private Capital e Calcio | convegno Legance il 28 febbraio a Milano

Private Capital

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a danielebartocciblog©

Fonte : danielebartocciblog

C'è sempre più private equity nel calcio europeo. Per PitchBook il valore dei deal potrebbe superare i 10 mld euro nel ...

Private Capital e Calcio: convegno Legance il 28 febbraio a Milano (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Private Capital e Calcio: un connubio tutto da vivere. In arrivo un interessante appuntamento targato Legance (Via Broletto 20, Milano) dal titolo “90° Minuto: Private Capital e Calcio“. Mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024 la data da segnare in agenda per esperti e appassionati del settore. Si parte alle ore 17 con i saluti di Filippo Troisi (Legance). Apertura dei lavori con Marco Gubitosi (Legance), Innocenzo Cipolletta (AIFI – Associazione Italiana Private Equity, Venture Capitale e Private Debt) ed Eugenio Morpurgo (Fineurop Soditic). Dalle ore 17,15 ecco il talk-show “Sport e Finanza: le sfide del futuro” in compagnia di Andrea Botti ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su danielebartocciblog

Altre Notizie

Intapp announces vertical AI capabilities designed to significantly enhance productivity for professionals: The company’s new “Intelligence Applied” strategy and branding reflect its dedication to applying AI into the specialized workflows of professionals within the accounting, consulting, investment ... tmcnet

New startup policy approved in J&K: private and high net worth individuals for setting up startups. He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration will set up a Venture Capital Fund of Rs 250 crore and will infuse a maximum of Rs 25 crore ... economictimes.indiatimes

Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Slammed For Taking 114 Private Jet Flights Last Year Leaving A Massive Carbon Footprint: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner face backlash for their environmental impact after taking 114 private jet flights last year, leaving a significant carbon footprint. With trips as short as 15 minutes, ... outlookindia

Video di Tendenza

Video Private Capital
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.