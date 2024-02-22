Private Capital e Calcio | convegno Legance il 28 febbraio a Milano

C'è sempre più private equity nel calcio europeo. Per PitchBook il valore dei deal potrebbe superare i 10 mld euro nel ...
Altre Notizie
Intapp announces vertical AI capabilities designed to significantly enhance productivity for professionals: The company’s new “Intelligence Applied” strategy and branding reflect its dedication to applying AI into the specialized workflows of professionals within the accounting, consulting, investment ... tmcnet
New startup policy approved in J&K: private and high net worth individuals for setting up startups. He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration will set up a Venture Capital Fund of Rs 250 crore and will infuse a maximum of Rs 25 crore ... economictimes.indiatimes
Kim Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Slammed For Taking 114 Private Jet Flights Last Year Leaving A Massive Carbon Footprint: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner face backlash for their environmental impact after taking 114 private jet flights last year, leaving a significant carbon footprint. With trips as short as 15 minutes, ... outlookindia