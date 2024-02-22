OnePlus Watch 2 in arrivo | tra nuove indiscrezioni e un presunto modello alternativo

OnePlus Watch 2 si avvicina - Arriva il teaser ufficiale – Andrea Galeazzi
Notizie Correlate
- Sconti - premi e omaggi con i preordini di OnePlus Watch 2 : potete già iscrivervi
Sconti e non solo con OnePlus Watch 2: potete già iscrivervi sul sito per ottenere 80 euro di sconto e provare a vincere due grossi premi. L'articolo Sconti, ... (tuttoandroid)
- OnePlus Watch 2 in arrivo al MWC : la data e le anticipazioni ufficiali
OnePlus Watch 2 sarà presentato durante il MWC 2024: ecco la data di lancio insieme ad alcune anticipazioni ufficiali! L'articolo OnePlus Watch 2 in arrivo ... (tuttoandroid)
- OnePlus Watch 2 è dietro l’angolo - spuntano la data di lancio e nuove conferme
OnePlus sembra pronta a fare sul serio e imparare dai propri errori col prossimo Watch 2; spuntano conferme e la presunta data di lancio. L'articolo OnePlus ... (tuttoandroid)
Altre Notizie
iQOO Neo 9 Pro to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, live-streaming details and more: QOO Neo 9 Pro is all set to make its debut in India today, giving an official look at the specs and other details about this mid-range gaming centered smartphone. The smartphone was earlier launched ... livemint
OnePlus Watch 2 likely to get 500 mAh battery but no LTE support: According to the FCC listing, the OnePlus Watch 2 has a model number OPWWE231 and will sport a 500 mAh battery. In contrast, the original OnePlus Watch came with a 402 mAh battery. That said, the ... knowtechie
OnePlus Watch 2 FCC Listing Suggests Larger Than Usual Battery, Adding to Company’s Recent Claims: The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED display The wearable is said to be powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen1 SoC OnePlus Watch 2 will be launched in India as per its Amazon listing ... gadgets360