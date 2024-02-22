OnePlus Watch 2 in arrivo | tra nuove indiscrezioni e un presunto modello alternativo

OnePlus Watch 2 si avvicina - Arriva il teaser ufficiale – Andrea Galeazzi

iQOO Neo 9 Pro to launch in India today: Expected price, specs, live-streaming details and more: QOO Neo 9 Pro is all set to make its debut in India today, giving an official look at the specs and other details about this mid-range gaming centered smartphone. The smartphone was earlier launched ... livemint

OnePlus Watch 2 likely to get 500 mAh battery but no LTE support: According to the FCC listing, the OnePlus Watch 2 has a model number OPWWE231 and will sport a 500 mAh battery. In contrast, the original OnePlus Watch came with a 402 mAh battery. That said, the ... knowtechie

OnePlus Watch 2 FCC Listing Suggests Larger Than Usual Battery, Adding to Company’s Recent Claims: The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED display The wearable is said to be powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen1 SoC OnePlus Watch 2 will be launched in India as per its Amazon listing ... gadgets360