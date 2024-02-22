NeoChord, Inc. Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Commercialization Efforts and Study Novel First-Line ...
NeoChord, Inc. Appoints New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Commercialization Efforts and Study Novel First-Line Therapy for Mitral Valve Regurgitation (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/
NeoChord is a privately held, medical technology company and the world-Leader in beating heart delivery of artificial chords in the treatment of Mitral Valve Regurgitation. The company appointed Todd Berg as Chief Executive Officer to oversee clinical and commercial programs for transeptal and transapical repair of damaged Mitral Valve chords resulting in Regurgitation. Berg most recently served as CEO of Metavention, an intravascular denervation company which pioneered multi-organ denervation for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and hypertension. Previously, Berg was CEO of Torax Medical which developed magnetic augmentation for the treatment of ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
