Mls al via, si apre la stagione calcistica negli Stati Uniti: Messi a caccia del titolo

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) New York 21 febbraio 2024 – Ready, set: go! Questa notte a partire dalle ore 2 della nottata italiana, si leva il sipario sulla nuovadi Major League Soccer, il massimo campionato statunitense, che comprende però anche tre franchigie canadesi. Ad aprire le danze sarà l'Inter Miami, guidata in tribuna dal presidente David Beckham e in campo dal genio di Leo, i quali affronteranno il Real Salt Lake, squadra priva di particolari campioni, ma che lo scorso anno si guadagnò lo stesso un posto di zona playoff. La formazione da battere è il Columbus Crew, formazione dell'omonima città dell'Ohio, guidata in panchina da dal francese Wilfried Nancy e che in campo può vantare il talento del Cucho Hernandez e dall'ex Fenerbahçe Diego Rossi. Parteciperanno alla competizione 29 squadre, in attesa della nuova espansione del campionato il prossimo ...

