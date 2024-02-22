LIVE Skeleton | Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | Amedeo Bagnis quarto dopo la seconda manche! Zona podio a 5 centesimi

LIVE Skeleton, Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Valentina Margaglio ci prova nella gara femminile

LIVE Skeleton, Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Amedeo Bagnis quarto dopo la seconda manche! Zona podio a 5 centesimi (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DEI Mondiali DI Skeleton FEMMINILE DALLE 10.00 16.48: Si è conclusa senza altre novità la seconda manche del Mondiale di Skeleton. Appuntamento a domani per le ultime due manche con Bagnis che proverà a salire sul podio iridato. Grazie per averci seguito e buona serata! 16.44: Questa la classififica della top 10 dopo le prime due manches: 1) Grotheer (Ger), 2) Weston (Gbr) a 0?04, 3) Yin (Chn) a 0?73, 4) Bagnis (Ita) a 0?78, 5) Jungk (Ger) a 0?85, 6) Wyatt (gbr) a 0?87, 7) Kesinger (Ger) a 0?90, 8) Thompson (Gbr) a 0?90, 9) Chen (Chn) a 1?00, 10) Heraskyevich (Ukr) a 1?02. 14) Gaspari (Ita) a 1?42 16.42: La gara prosegue con gli ...
