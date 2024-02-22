LIVE Skeleton | Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA | Amedeo Bagnis a caccia della zona podio

LIVE Skeleton, Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Valentina Margaglio ci prova nella gara femminile

LIVE Skeleton, Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Amedeo Bagnis a caccia della zona podio (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA DIRETTA LIVE DEI Mondiali DI Skeleton FEMMINILE DALLE 10.00 16.01: Perde due posizioni lo statunitense Barefoot che chiude con un ritardo di 10 centesimi ed è terzo. Ora Buff 15.59: Mantiene un solo centesimo di vantaggio l’austriaco Schlintner e va al comando. Ora Barefoot 15.57: Buona la prova del francese Defayet che va al comando con 46 centesimi di vantaggio. Ora Schlintner 15.55: Va al cvomando con 8 centesdimi di vantaggio il belga Freeling, ora 15.53: Mantiene 15 centesimi di vantaggio lo svizzero Summermatter e va al comando. Ora Freeling 15.51: Va nettamente al comando il canadese Enzie con 1?13 di vantaggio sullo spagnolo. Ora Summermatter 15.49: Tempo totale di 1’58?40 per lo spagnolo Rodriguez, ora Enzie 15.45: Il primo ad ...
LIVE Skeleton, Mondiali 2024 in DIRETTA: Valentina Margaglio ci prova nella gara femminile: CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno amici di OA Sport e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della gara di skeleton femminile valevole per i Campionati Mondiali di Winterberg in Germania. Sul ... oasport

