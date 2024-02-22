Leeds-Leicester venerdì 23 febbraio 2024 ore 21 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Leeds fans are furious at being charged £220 for train home after match against Chelsea in London next week: I'm cheaper to fly to Oslo AND eat for 2 days over there than I am a return ticket from Edinburgh to Leicester,' a third social media user claimed. Explaining the apparent price hike in tickets back ... dailymail.co.uk

‘No Time To Dwell’ – Winks’ Pre-Leeds Message: Harry Winks is determined to help Leicester City get back on the right track this week following a rare Sky Bet Championship defeat. lcfc

Leeds United promotion verdict delivered after huge Championship twist: Leeds United are in a fine run of form as they chase promotion to the Premier League. The Whites have won their last five matches in all competitions, conceding just a single goal. Daniel Farke's ... msn