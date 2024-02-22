La star di The O C rivela che l' attore collega della famosa serie tv è stato il suo primo ragazzo | ai tempi della fortunata serie tv

La star di The O.C. rivela che l'attore collega della famosa serie tv è stato il suo primo ragazzo, ai tempi della fortunata serie tv (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Vent’anni dopo il lancio di The O.C., Mischa Barton – che proprio alla storica serie tv deve la sua notorietà – ha confessato di aver avuto all’epoca una relazione con Benjamin McKenzie anche fuori dal set. Ma ha ammesso che per lei è stata una storia «piuttosto complicata» per la sua giovane età. serie tv, 10 titoli da non perdere a febbraio 2024 X ...
