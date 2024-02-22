Henry su Xavi | «Il tuo cervello è 2° solo a quello di Pep»

Henry elogia Xavi: "Sii orgoglioso di ciò che sei, il tuo cervello è 2° solo a quello di Pep"

Thierry Henry on the latest Lay's commercial with David Beckham, Arsenal and his Champions League memories: The Barcelona team that won it in 2009 had some great players including not just Henry but Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Henry's toughest opponent in the competition is not one that many fans ... fansided

Micah Richards has priceless reaction to Barcelona boss Xavi appearing to not know who he is during interview: Barcelona manager Xavi left the CBS Sports panel in stitches after he appeared to blank Micah Richards. The Spaniard was quick to greet ex-teammate Thierry Henry and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher ... talksport

Xavi FORGETS to say hello to Micah Richards after Barcelona's Champions League draw with Napoli despite greeting CBS co-pundits... as Jamie Carragher jokes: 'Do you know who he ...: The Barcelona manager greeted Carragher and Thierry Henry with a chuckle but neglected to say hello to Richards, even though he had spoken first. dailymail.co.uk