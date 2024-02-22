Henry su Xavi | «Il tuo cervello è 2° solo a quello di Pep»

Henry elogia Xavi: "Sii orgoglioso di ciò che sei, il tuo cervello è 2° solo a quello di Pep"

Henry su Xavi: «Il tuo cervello è 2° solo a quello di Pep» (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Thierry Henry, ex giocatore del Barcellona, ha elogiato l’attuale tecnico blaugrana, Xavi Hernandez, ai microfoni di CBS Sports Golazo Thierry Henry, ex giocatore del Barcellona, ha elogiato l’attuale tecnico blaugrana, Xavi Hernandez, ai microfoni di CBS Sports Golazo. Ecco le sue dichiarazioni. PAROLE – «Sono sorpreso dal lavoro che hai svolto. Non mi interessa quello che dice la gente. Hai vinto LaLiga, devi essere orgoglioso e so che lo sei. Sono molto orgoglioso di aver condiviso il campo con te. Mi hai insegnato molto al Barça. Ricorderò sempre il giorno in cui mi hai fatto tacere e mi hai detto: ‘Parla quando vincerai qualcosa qui e poi capirai cosa significa questo club. Grazie per questo’».
