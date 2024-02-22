Golf | Magical Kenya Open 2024 | Scalise ottavo dopo il primo giro | indietro gli altri azzurri

DP World Tour: sette azzurri al Magical Kenya Open
Notizie Correlate
- Golf - DP World Tour 2024 : sette azzurri al via al Magical Kenya Open
Saranno sette gli azzurri in gara al Magical Kenya Open, torneo del DP World Tour 2024. Con Guido Migliozzi ed Edoardo Molinari, vincitori del torneo ... (sportface)
- Golf - Let Magical Kenya Open 2024 : Alessandra Fanali seconda - vince Tan
Alessandra Fanali sfiora l’impresa nel Magical Kenya Open, prima gara del LET (Ledies European Tour) 2024 di Golf. L’azzurra chiude al secondo posto con uno ... (sportface)
Altre Notizie
Golf: DP World Tour, Scalise parte bene ed è 8/o in Kenya: A Nairobi, nel Magical Kenya Open, Lorenzo Scalise ha chiuso il primo giro del torneo del DP World Tour all'8/o posto con uno score di 68 (-3). Miglior azzurro tra i sette in gara, il 28enne di ... ansa
Magical Kenya Open: Slow start for locals as Dutchman Van Driel leads: For the four amateurs, Kenya’s leading amateur Michael Karanga closed the day with a four over par 75 in a birdie-less round that was dominated by four bogeys, three of which came from the front nine, ... nation.africa
Connor Syme starts strongly in Magical Kenya Open after being 'saved by putter': Connor Syme admitted he was pleasantly surprised to be sitting close to the top of the leaderboard after the opening round of the Magical Kenya Open. Helped by picking up two shots in his final three ... scotsman