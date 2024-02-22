Golf | Magical Kenya Open 2024 | Scalise ottavo dopo il primo giro | indietro gli altri azzurri

DP World Tour: sette azzurri al Magical Kenya Open

Golf, Magical Kenya Open 2024: Scalise ottavo dopo il primo giro, indietro gli altri azzurri (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Buona la prima per Lorenzo Scalise, in top 10 al termine del round inaugurale del Magical Kenya Open 2024, a Nairobi. L’azzurro ha chiuso il primo giro in ottava posizione con lo score di 68 (-3), a soli due colpi di distanza dal primo posto, occupato dall’olandese Darius van Driel con 66 (-5). Ben sei invece gli atleti in seconda posizione con 67 (-4): si tratta dell’olandese Huizing, il francese Lacroix, lo scozzese Syme, il tedesco Schuetz, il sudafricano Van Velzen e il finlandese Tapio Pulkkanen. Più indietro invece gli altri italiani presenti: appaiati in 38^ posizione con 70 (-1) Guido Migliozzi e Pietro Bovari, mentre sono 56esimi con 71 (par) Edoardo Molinari e Andrea Pavan. Arrancano infine Filippo Celli, 74° ...
