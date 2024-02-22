Garden Club Penisola Sorrentina | torna la mostra della Camelia | un weekend dedicato ai fiori

Garden Club

Garden Club Penisola Sorrentina, torna la mostra della Camelia: un weekend dedicato ai fiori (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Sabato 24 e domenica 25 febbraio, dalle ore 10 alle 19, il chiostro di San Francesco, a Sorrento ospita la  diciassettesima edizione della mostra della Camelia, promossa dal Garden Club Penisola Sorrentina, con il patrocinio del Comune di Sorrento. L’esposizione, che torna dopo quattro anni di assenza, presenterà una selezione di fiori recisi provenienti da ville, giardini e balconi della Penisola Sorrentina. “Il nostro territorio è  da sempre caratterizzato da aranceti, limoneti e uliveti – spiega la presidente del Garden Club Penisola Sorrentina, Pia Ruoppo –  Ma grazie ai terreni di origine ...
