Frost Giant Studios cerca investitori tra i fan per finanziare lo sviluppo di Stormgate

NYC’s dramatic return to a clean water environment is within reach, but there’s one major problem — and we should fix it now: Imagine living in a city of islands, separated by the bays and rivers of one of the most productive estuaries on the face of the earth. brooklyneagle

Flyers vs Blackhawks Odds, Picks, and Predictions Tonight: Frost Makes Most of Premium Minutes: NHL odds, picks, and predictions for the Philadelphia Flyers at Chicago Blackhawks on February 21. NHL betting best bet and free pick analysis. covers

‘Stormgate’ invites fans to become investors ahead of early access: Stormgate' developer Frost Giant Studios has opened up an opportunity for fans to invest in the company to support its early access launch. nme