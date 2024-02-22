Fashion Drama, a Milano il più grande cabaret queer d'Italia

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Serata die senza etichette al District 272, in via Padova a. Domani, venerdì 23 febbraio, lo show diarriva in città. Un appuntamento che mescola le caratteristiche della serata, un classico dele varietàmilanese che ha lanciato fra gli altri artisti come BigMama, con laWeek. Alla serata, infatti, partecipano anche tre brand di modamilanesi. La novità rispetto alla formula classica diè che dopo lo spettacolo si svolgerà un after party con dj set. "è un varietà, uno show ricco - spiega Protopapa, creatore dell'evento e dj della scena milanese e internazionale -. Nasce ...

Fashion Drama, a Milano il più grande cabaret queer d’Italia: Serata di cabaret queer e senza etichette al District 272, in via Padova a Milano. Domani, venerdì 23 febbraio, lo show di Fashion Drama arriva in città. Un appuntamento che mescola le caratteristiche ... ilgiorno

SAG Awards red carpet fashion moments of the early 2000s: Relive iconic early 2000s fashion moments from the SAG Awards featuring stars like Jennifer Garner, Courteney Cox and Sarah Jessica Parker. foxnews

Julianne Hough rocks just underwear and see-through lace dress at fashion show in Milan: HOST Julianne Hough has rocked a see-through lace dress at a prestigious fashion event in Milan, Italy. The Dancing With the Stars host flaunted her black underwear while strutting across Milan ... thesun.co.uk