Dreamcatcher, performance di mentalismo alla fermata della Metro C

Dreamcatcher: la performance di Andrea Rizzolini (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Una performance eccezionale in collaborazione con Teatro Olimpico e Atac per avvicinarsi al mondo prodigioso di Incanti, lo spettacolo che coniuga teatro e illusionismo contemporaneo in arrivo al Teatro Olimpico di Roma dal 2 al 5 maggio. Cosa sono i sogni? Sono i riflessi più delicati del nostro mondo interiore, dove si manifestano i nostri pensieri più reconditi, le nostre aspirazioni più segrete, le nostre speranze più intense, le nostre fantasie più bizzarre. Sono la parte più profonda e privata delle nostre anime: è possibile che qualcuno che non siamo noi riesca a vederli, a leggerci dentro? La riposta è sì, se a cimentarsi nel farlo è il giovanissimo campione italiano di mentalismo Andrea Rizzolini. È lui il protagonista di Dreamcatcher, una straordinaria performance realizzata in ...
DREAMCATCHER: a caccia di sogni in metro. Il 23 febbraio a Roma la straordinaria performance di un campione di mentalismo: Venerdì 23 febbraio dalle 10 alle 12 alla fermata metro C di San Giovanni di Roma i sogni più segreti vengono portati alla luce. Il campione italiano di ...

