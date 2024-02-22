Christmas Design 2024 all’insegna della Metamorfosi di Kafka Al via le adesioni

Christmas Design

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ecodibergamo©

Fonte : ecodibergamo

Christmas Design 2024, al via le adesioni

Christmas Design 2024 all’insegna della Metamorfosi di Kafka. Al via le adesioni (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) LA MANIFESTAZIONE. «Aziende, artisti e Designer unitevi!». Questo l’invito di Maurizo Vegini, direttore artistico di Christmas Design 2024, la mostra diffusa di arte e creatività che il 22 febbraio 2024 ha aperto ufficialmente le candidature per la sua seconda edizione.
Leggi tutta la notizia su ecodibergamo

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Germany Bucket List: 10 Best Cities to Visit & Experiences: Dreaming of that perfect Germany bucket list Germany is a country that offers a little bit of everything for travelers. From vibrant cities to picturesque countryside, stunning castles to lively ... msn

When Canva almost became a social networking app: From social networking features to failed Christmas cards, Canva co-founder Cameron Adams shares some of their scrapped ideas and how it helped the company grow to what it is now MANILA, Philippines – ... rappler

White House unveils ornament honoring former President Jimmy Carter: The White House Historical Association designs an ornament every year in its efforts to raise money for preservation efforts, according to WSB-TV. This year, the association is honoring Carter. Cater ... wpxi

Video di Tendenza

Video Christmas Design
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.