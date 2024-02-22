Boy Kills World: un nuovo trailer ricco d'azione del film con star Bill Skarsgård

A Buff Bill Skarsgård Seeks Wacky Post-Apocalyptic Revenge in Boy Kills World: The Sam Raimi-produced action film also stars Jessica Rothe, Michelle Dockery, Famke Janssen, Sharlto Copley, and Brett Gelman. gizmodo

Boy Kills World: un nuovo trailer ricco d'azione del film con star Bill Skarsgård: Bill Skarsgård è il protagonista del film Boy Kills World, uno spettacolare action movie in arrivo ad aprile nei cinema americani. Bill Skarsgård è il protagonista del sanguinoso thriller Boy Kills ... movieplayer

Macaulay and Kieran Culkin to Unite With Their Brothers in Kieran's Prime Animated Series THE SECOND BEST HOSPITAL IN THE GALAXY: all eight episodes of the show's first season will debut on Prime Video on February 23rd. Deadpool is "Marvel Jesus" in Awesome First Trailer For DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Read Full Post Wicked Awesome ... geektyrant