Beetlejuice 2 | Jenna Ortega sarà la figlia di Lydia | la conferma ufficiale

Notizie Correlate
Beetlejuice 2 : Jenna Ortega conferma finalmente il suo ruolo nel sequel di Tim Burton - L'attrice è alla sua seconda collaborazione consecutiva con Burton dopo il successo di Mercoledì su Netflix Dopo la conferma del titolo ufficiale, dalle pagine di Vanity ... (movieplayer)
Beetlejuice 2 - Jenna Ortega : "La CGI è ridotta al minimo - sono tutti effetti pratici" - Dopo gli esplosivi effetti pratici del primo Beetlejuice, Tim Burton resta fedele alla linea artigianale e limiterà al massimo la CGI, come conferma la star Jenna ... (movieplayer)
Beetlejuice 2 - finite le riprese : quando uscirà il film con Jenna Ortega? - Tim Burton ha recentemente battuto l’ultimo ciak per Beetlejuice 2, l’attesissimo sequel del celebre cult distribuito nel 1988. Ad accompagnarlo in questa avventura, ... (velvetmag)
Altre Notizie
Jenna Ortega Confirms Her Beetlejuice 2 Role And Weighs In On Why The Franchise Needed To Be Revived: As many fans theorized, Ortega will play Astrid, the daughter of Ryder's Lydia Deetz. It's a bit of a passing-the-torch casting, as Winona Ryder is herself a generational horror icon thanks to roles ... cinemablend
Jenna Ortega Reveals Details of Her Role in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice': In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Jenna Ortega shared the details of her upcoming role as the daughter of Winona Ryder 's beloved Beetlejuice character in the new sequel. Earlier this month, Warner ... uk.movies.yahoo
Jenna Ortega Confirms Details of ‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel Role: In an interview for Vanity Fair ‘s Hollywood Issue, Jenna Ortega detailed her role as the daughter of Winona Ryder ‘s beloved character in the Beetlejuice sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. hollywoodreporter