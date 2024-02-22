Beetlejuice 2 | Jenna Ortega sarà la figlia di Lydia | la conferma ufficiale

Beetlejuice 2, Jenna Ortega sarà la figlia di Lydia: la conferma ufficiale (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Jenna Ortega, in un’intervista a Vanity Fair ha confermato che interpreterà il ruolo di Astrid, la figlia di Lydia , il personaggio di Wynona Ryder, in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, il sequel di Beetlejuice – Spiritello porcello, film del 1988 di Tim Burton. Nella lunga chiacchierata con la rivista, Ortega ha discusso del suo personaggio, dell’importanza di riportare in auge un brand come quello di Beetlejuice, spiegando anche che la pausa forzata dalla recitazione, a causa degli scioperi che hanno piagato l’industria nel 2023, l’ha aiutata a ricalibrare meglio le proprie priorità, e a gestire più facilmente l’inaspettata celebrità arrivata con l’esplosione del fenomeno Mercoledì. Riguardo ad Astrid, Ortega ...
