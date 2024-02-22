Batman Beyond | i concep art del film mai realizzato sono spettacolari!

Batman Beyond: i concept art del film proposto a Warner Bros sono spettacolari

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) It art distati svelati da Yuhki Demers, un artista che ha lavorato in precedenza a Spider-Man: Un nuovo universo del 2018 e a Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse del 2023. In un recente tweet, ha condiviso tre foto dit art per ilmai, che, a suo dire, lui e il regista Patrick Harpin hanno proposto a Warner Bros. Discovery e DC Studios. Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Yuhki Demers (@ninjayuhki) “5 mesi fa, Patrick Harpin è entrato alla Warner Bros. e alla DC e ha proposto und’animazione su“, ha spiegato Demers nella didascalia. “Prima di proporlo, ci hanno avvertito: ‘Non c’è ...

Batman Beyond: The Movie jaw-dropping concept art revealed: Batman Beyond is one of the most beloved series from the original DC Animated Universe. However, after the series in that universe concluded, there has been little mention of Terry McGinnis in any ... msn

Robert Pattinson's extreme Batman Diet: No pizza, just pain & gains!: Pattinson and Kravitz's experiences shed light on the often overlooked aspects of acting, beyond the glamour and accolades ... A look back Their roles in 'The Batman' not only added a new chapter to ... desimartini

Batman Beyond: il produttore di Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ha proposto alla Warner un film animato: per proporre un film animato di Batman Beyond, celebre serie trasmessa a cavallo del nuovo millennio. Nei giorni scorsi, hanno condiviso la notizia pubblicando sui social alcuni immagini della ... badtaste