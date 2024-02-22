Barbie | Greta Gerwig commenta la polemica sugli Oscar | Sono dispiaciuta più per Margot Robbie

La regista di "Barbie" Greta Gerwig è la donna dell'anno per il Time

(Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) La regista ha rotto il silenzio circa le discussioni in merito alle mancate candidature per sé ecome regista e attrice. Dopo settimane di polemiche e discussioni sui social,hato in prima persona la mancata candidatura come miglior regista pere quella come miglior attrice per. Nominata 'donna dell'anno' dalla rivista Time,ha dichiarato:"La mamma di un'amica mi ha detto 'Non posso credere che tu non sia stata nominata'. Ho risposto 'Ma l'ho avuta. Ho ottenuto una nomination agli(per il miglior film)'. Lei ha risposto 'Oh, è meraviglioso per te!' ed io 'Lo so!'". Nomination Anchenon ha ottenuto la ...

Greta Gerwig breaks silence on Barbie’s Oscar snubs: The film also received eight Oscar nominations. However, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were both left out of their respective categories, Best Director and Best Actress. The director has finally ... msn

Dua Lipa reveals how she REALLY felt moving to London alone when she was just 15 while her family stayed behind in Kosovo: Joined by Oscar-winning actresses Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett, Hustle star Adrian Lester, and pop superstar Justin Timberlake, Dua also talked about her appearance in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. She ... dailymail.co.uk

How Hollywood Strikes Affected This Year’s Oscar Race: This meant huge frontrunners like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” could not trot out ... The same playbook was not effective for “Past Lives” star Greta Lee, who came painfully close to a lead actress ... variety