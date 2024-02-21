WWE | Karl Anderson e Luke Gallows cercano fortuna a NXT | sarà quello il loro roster d’ora in avanti?

WWE: Karl Anderson e Luke Gallows cercano fortuna a NXT, sarà quello il loro roster d’ora in avanti? (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Sorpresa a NXT ieri notte. Karl Anderson e Luke Gallows sono apparsi durante l’ultima puntata dello show giallonero, interrompendo le celebrazioni della Chase University dopo la vittoria di quest’ultimi che garantisce loro lo status di #1 Contender agli NXT Tag-Team Titles detenuti da Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker. @The BigLG and @MachineGunKA just took out EVERYONE!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zPCVEWFduZ— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2024 Dopo la vittoria contro Axion & Nathan Frazer, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson hanno quindi visto la loro gioia sfumare a seguito dell’assalto perpetrato dagli ormai ex tag-team partner di AJ Styles, che hanno mandato un chiarissimo messaggio alla divisione tag di NXT dopo lo show. “Resteremo qui finché ne avremo voglia“, con ...
