WWE | Karl Anderson e Luke Gallows cercano fortuna a NXT | sarà quello il loro roster d’ora in avanti?

Notizie Correlate
- WWE : AJ Styles schiaffeggia Karl Anderson - nervi tesissimi nell’OC - è la fine della stable?
Questa notte a SmackDown abbiamo visto un importante segmento di backstage in cui AJ Styles ha schiaffeggiato Karl Anderson. AJ Styles era ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows appear on WWE NXT: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are in NXT. After Chase U defeated Axiom and Nathan Frazer to become the new number one contenders to the Tag Team titles on ...
I Good Brothers tornano a NXT e attaccano la Chase U: I Good Brothers, wrestler del roster di SmackDown, hanno fatto il loro ritorno a NXT nella puntata di stanotte del territorio di sviluppo.
New number one contenders crowned for WWE NXT Tag Team titles: Chase U's Andre Chase & Duke Hudson defeated Nathan Frazer & Axiom on Tuesday's NXT show to be crowned the new number one contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship.