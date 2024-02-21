WWE | IYO SKY taglia un importante traguardo

(Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) IYO SKY è stata protagonista di un’annata eccezionale, sin dal suo esordio nel main roster in stable con Bayley e Dakota Kai a SummerSlam 2022. Dopo aver avuto una run grandiosa a NXT, si è aggiudicata i titoli Tag Team nel main roster in coppia con Dakota Kai, ma il culmine della sua carriera è arrivato a SummerSlam. 200 di questi giorni Nell’evento più caldo dell’estate ha incassato il suo Money in the Bank su Bianca Belair, reduce da un triple threat match con Asuka e Charlotte Flair, per vincere il suo primo WWE Women’s Championship. Da quel momento, IYO ha difeso il titolo contro diverse superstar di prima grandezza, tra cui Bianca Belair, battuta a Crown Jewel. L’ultima difesa televisiva della campionessa giapponese risale al 5 gennaio a SmackDown, dove ha battuto Michin, raggiungendo così l’di 200 giorni come ...

