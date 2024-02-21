Utility Manager | scopri il ruolo chiave e il suo impatto sull’efficienza aziendale

Arizona utility regulators can dubiously boast about harming environment and ratepayers: Imagine Arizona repealing the anti-speeding statute because reckless drivers speed in the school zones. That is how little sense the Arizona Corporation Commission Chairman Jim O’Connor ...

Utility Stocks' Earnings to Watch on Feb 22: D, PCG & More: Domestic-focused utility companies continue to focus on cost management and implementation of energy-efficiency programs, which reduces their operating, fuel, maintenance and upkeep expenses. As a ...

AMD: presto il Task Manager di Windows permetterà di monitorare l'operato della NPU: I notebook con CPU Intel Core Ultra mostrano già nel Task Manager - Gestione Attività - l'operato della NPU, ribattezzata Intel AI Boost. Stando a quanto riportato dalla stessa AMD, presto anche i ...