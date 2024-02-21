Thomas Zilliacus | mandato d'arresto a Singapore Era interessato all'acquisto dell'Inter

Bloomberg: “Guai per Zilliacus, emesso mandato d’arresto a Singapore”. Il motivo: Guai in vista per Thomas Zilliacus, l'imprenditore finlandese che recentemente ha espresso il suo interesse per l'acquisizione delle quote di maggioranza dell'Inter. Secondo quanto riporta Bloomberg, ...

Former YuuZoo Corp CEO charged over allegedly misleading financial statements: They are then CEO and executive chairman Thomas Zilliacus, then chief financial officer, Michael Parker, as well as Anthony Williams and Ozi Amanat, who were independent directors at the time. All ...

Mandato di arresto a Singapore per Thomas Zilliacus: L’imprenditore finlandese aveva presentato una offerta per acquistare il Manchester United e si è detto più volte interessato all’Inter.