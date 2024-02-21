The Spiderwick Chronicles | il teaser trailer della serie ispirata ai romanzi

The Spiderwick Chronicles: il teaser trailer della serie ispirata ai romanzi (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Il 19 aprile, grazie a Roku, debutterà la serie The Spiderwick Chronicles e online è stato condiviso il primo trailer. Il 19 aprile debutterà su Roku la serie, tratta dall'omonima saga letteraria, The Spiderwick Chronicles, di cui è stato diffuso il trailer. Nel video vengono introdotti i protagonisti che, dopo essersi trasferiti nella tenuta di proprietà della loro famiglia, scoprono l'esistenza di un mondo fantastico e di molti misteri lasciati dal loro antenato. La serie Il trailer di The Spiderwick Chronicles introduce anche il malvagio Dottor Dorian Brauer, ovvero l'orco Mulgarath, interpretato da Christian Slater. Lo show era stato sviluppato e prodotto per ...
