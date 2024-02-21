Tatum O’Neal e la violenza subita dal padre quando vinse l’Oscar a 10 anni

Tatum O’Neal

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a news.robadadonne©

Fonte : news.robadadonne
Tatum O’Neal e la violenza subita dal padre quando vinse l’Oscar a 10 anni (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Era il 1974 quando Tatum O’Neal ha fatto la storia come la più giovane vincitrice dell’Oscar, grazie alla sua performance accanto al padre Ryan nel film Paper Moon, diretto da Peter Bogdanovich. O’Neal aveva solo otto anni durante le riprese del film e dieci anni al momento della consegna del premio. Paper Moon ha dato ad O’Neal un’incredibile fama, grazie a una performance coraggiosa e autentica. La sua chimica con il padre sullo schermo aveva colpito tutti. Tuttavia, lontano dalla macchina da presa e dalle luci accecanti di Hollywood, la sua vita non era affatto serena. O’Neal ha attraversato un’infanzia segnata dall’abbandono dei genitori e da evidenti abusi. Nel suo libro autobiografico del 2004, A ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su news.robadadonne

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

‘Shannon, F*ck You!’ Popular Streamer Rages After Shannon Sharpe Mocks His Height During NBA Dunk Contest: Then, Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum stood right next to Cenat ... On the same night, Brown’s fellow contestants jumped over NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal — who stands at 7-foot-2. By comparison, jumping ...

Movies Starring Real-Life Fathers and Daughters, Ranked: From On Golden Pond to the recent Bleeding Love, a family drama can be more affecting when it features actual dads and their children. We look at the best and the worst of this niche genre.

Billionaire Boys Club Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Hulu: Billionaire Boys Club is a film that will make you forget Leonardo DiCaprio’s Wolf of Wall Street. This movie throws you into the heart of 80s Los Angeles, where ambition, envy, and teenage naivety ...

Video di Tendenza

Video Tatum O’Neal
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.