Swerve Strickland: “Sono ancora in contatto con Paul Heyman. Mi fa da mentore.” (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Il licenziamento di Swerve Strickland dalla WWE risale al marzo 2022 e la sua firma per la AEW è stata pressochè immediata. Durante una recente edizione del suo “Swerve City Podcast”, tuttavia, l’atleta ha rivelato di essere ancora in contatto con una personalità di spicco della WWE: Paul Heyman. Si accettano consigli “La gente non sa che parlo ancora con Paul Heyman. Solo come mentore. Vado da lui per avere consigli sui miei promo… quando ho fatto il segmenti sulla home invasion e tutto il resto, gli ho chiesto: ‘Come ti è sembrato?’. Lui mi ha sempre risposto”.
