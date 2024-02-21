Swerve Strickland | “Sono ancora in contatto con Paul Heyman Mi fa da mentore ”

Notizie Correlate
- A Revolution sarà Samoa Joe vs Adam Page vs Swerve Strickland
Durante l’ultimo episodio di AEW Dynamite su TBS e Triller TV, è stato confermato che Samoa Joe affronterà Adam Page e Swerve Strickland in un match ... (aewuniverse)
- Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland III : verranno mantenute le aspettative? Il commento di All About Elite
Con la pubblicazione dei primi ranking ufficiali del 2024 è giunta l’ufficialità di un big match che era nell’aria da tempo: ‘Hangman’ Adam ... (zonawrestling)
- AEW : Annunciato il terzo atto tra Swerve Strickland e Adam Page per decretare il prossimo #1 contender al titolo massimo
Subito dopo il main event in cui Swerve Strickland ha sconfitto Rob Van Dam all’interno di un Hardcore match, Hangman Page è salito sul ring ... (zonawrestling)
