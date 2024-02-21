Save The Children | l' appello per il cessate il fuoco a Gaza

Notizie Correlate
- Emma Stone e Yorgos Lanthimos potrebbero collaborare in occasione del film Save the Green Planet
Il remake del film sudcoreano Save the Green Planet diretto da Yorgos Lanthimos potrebbe avere tra i suoi interpreti anche Emma Stone. Emma Stone ... (movieplayer)
- Il nuovo progetto di Yorgos Lanthimos sarà il remake di “Save the Green Planet”
Il regista di “Poor Things”, Yorgos Lanthimos collaborerà con Element Pictures per il remake della commedia fantasy sudcoreana “Save the Green ... (metropolitanmagazine)
- Yorgos Lanthimos confermato alla regia del remake del film coreano Save the Green Planet
Il progetto sarà prodotto da Ari Aster Dopo il successo di Povere Creature!, Yorgos Lanthimos ha già in cantiere un altro film, Kind of Kindness, e ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
