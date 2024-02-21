Save The Children | l' appello per il cessate il fuoco a Gaza

Heroic tow truck driver foils violent carjacking, saves senior's life in DC: A tow truck driver rescued a 76-year-old man from a violent robbery and carjacking in Northeast on Tuesday afternoon, and it was all caught on camera.

Hundreds of hospitals to bring in 'Martha's Rule' to help patients and families: The NHS in England will roll out 'Martha's Rule' from April to give patients and families access to a rapid review if they are worried about a condition getting worse. The escalation process, which ...

153,000 student-loan borrowers are getting $1.2 billion in debt wiped out — the first group to see relief under a new repayment reform: On Wednesday, Biden — along with the Education Department — announced that 153,000 borrowers are getting $1.2 billion in debt cancellation as a result of a new provision in the SAVE income-driven ...