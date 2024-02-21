Russia e Venezuela cercano maggiore cooperazione

Russia Venezuela

Russia e Venezuela cercano maggiore cooperazione (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) nella produzione di petrolio e gas e nell’uso pacifico dell’energia nucleare. Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergei Lavrov si è recato a Caracas. Russia e Venezuela in cerca di maggiore cooperazione Russia e Venezuela promuovono una maggiore cooperazione. Mosca e Caracas hanno infatti promesso di rafforzare la cooperazione nella
