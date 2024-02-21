Ruby Franke | famosa mamma influencer condannata a 30 anni per abusi sui figli

Ruby Franke

Ruby Franke, famosa mamma influencer condannata a 30 anni per abusi sui figli (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Ruby Franke, la mamma influencer dello Utah, è stata condannata a 30 anni di reclusione per abusi sui figli. Nota per essere proprietaria del canale YouTube 8 Passengers, ora chiuso, nel quale mostrava la sua vita quotidiana con sei figli dando consigli ai genitori, la donna si era già dichiarata colpevole nel mese di dicembre 2023. Sia Franke che la socia, la counselor Jodi Hildebrand, sono ora state condannate a scontare quattro pene da 1 a 15 anni ciascuna, ricevendo il massimo per ciascun capo d’accusa. Durante il processo finale, il procuratore dello Utah Eric Clarke ha definito l’ambiente casalingo della donna “simile a un campo di concentramento”, come riportato da La Stampa. “Ai bambini ...
