Presley Gerber e tutto l’amore per mamma Cindy Crawford | «Sei una delle mie più grandi ispirazioni»

Rande Gerber Celebrates 'Hot Wife' Cindy Crawford on Her 58th Birthday: Cindy Crawford's family celebrated her 58th birthday on social media. See what they all had to say and see what the supermodel herself said in her own message of gratitude.

I 58 anni di Cindy Crawford, super model senza tempo: Il loro matrimonio dura da 25 anni. Seppur non ai livelli di Kaia, anche il primogenito Presley, 24 anni, è spesso protagonista di shooting e servizi di moda. Insomma, nella famiglia Crawford- Gerber ...

All About Kaia Gerber's Famous Parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber: With parents like Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, it should come as no surprise that Kaia Gerber has a career as a successful model. Crawford is a model who rose to fame in the 1 ...