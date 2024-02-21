Presley Gerber e tutto l’amore per mamma Cindy Crawford | «Sei una delle mie più grandi ispirazioni»

Presley Gerber

Presley Gerber e tutto l’amore per mamma Cindy Crawford: «Sei una delle mie più grandi ispirazioni» (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Non solo la ben più famosa Kaia Gerber. Nella vita di Cindy Crawford c’è un’altra persona per cui lei rappresenta un modello da seguire e una fonte di ispirazione: suo figlio Presley Gerber. Si tratta del primogenito della top model nato 24 anni fa dal matrimonio con Rande Gerber. Madre e figlio sono legati da un amore profondo che si dichiarano a vicenda anche via social. Basta dare un’occhiata ai rispettivi profili dove abbondano i post con vere e proprie dichiarazioni d’amore tra madre e figlio. Se infatti con Kaia mamma Cindy Crawford ha ormai anche un rapporto più professionale – vista la scelta della secondogenita di ...
