Paper Week 2024: Salerno “capitale del riciclo della carta” (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Dall’8 al 14 aprile torna la Paper Week promossa da Comieco, Consorzio Nazionale per il Recupero e il riciclo degli imballaggi cellulosici, in collaborazione con Federazione carta e Grafica e Unirima e con il patrocinio di ANCI, del Ministero dell’Ambiente e della Sicurezza Energetica e di Utilitalia. Per una settimana su tutto il territorio nazionale si alterneranno iniziative, convegni, laboratori e spettacoli gratuiti – virtuali e in presenza – che animeranno una grande campagna corale di formazione e informazione su carta e cartone e sul loro riciclo. Quest’anno la Paper Week avrà per la prima volta una sua capitale: Salerno. Una scelta che coniuga tradizione, innovazione industriale e buone ...
