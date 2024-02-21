(Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024)will deploy an integratedCar suite, including Connectivity Management, IoT Fraud Management & IoT Service Assurance Solutions CUPERTINO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/Inc. (""), a leadingprovider of telecom analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that NTTCorporation (NTT Com), an NTT Group subsidiary,to provide theto deliver itscar solutions to acar OEM business case.provides connectivity management, connectivity testing and fraud prevention solutions for thecar market. ...

Mobileum selected as a Technology Platform for NTT Communications' Global Connected Car Project: 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, is pleased to announce that NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), an NTT Group subsidiary ...

NTT Com Selects Mobileum to Provide Tech Platform for Global Connected Car Venture: Mobileum, a leading global provider of telecom analytics solutions, announced that NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), an NTT Group subsidiary, selected Mobileum to provide the technology ...

From traditional to tech-savvy - accounting firms plan increased technology investment over next two years according to Caseware study: Investing in technology is a key priority for accounting firms as they move into 2024, while mitigating the ongoing talent shortage and keeping pace with new laws continue to cause challenges for many ...