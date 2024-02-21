Miami Open 2024 | pubblicate le entry List | Matteo Berrettini nel main draw con il ranking protetto di n°74

(Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Come annunciato già ieri in conferenza stampa,ha in programma di essere presente al Masters 1000 diche andrà in scena tra poche settimana. E difatti il tennista romano risulta nell’del torneo nordamericano, usando per la prima volta ildial mondo che gli permette di entrare direttamente nel tabellone principale. Con lui, ovviamente anche Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti,Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego e Flavio Cobolli, mentre Luciano Darderi è il primo giocatore al momento rimasto fuori dal. In campo femminile sono quattro le azzurre ammesse: la nostra numero uno Jasmine Paolini, seguita da Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Martina Trevisan e ...

World No. 1s Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek on entry list for upcoming 2024 Miami Open: Novak Djokovic, a six-time Miami Open champion, will be playing in the tournament for the first time since 2019.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 2.0 and Other Latino Storylines to Watch for Ahead of the 2024 MLS Season: Even though 2023 was a successful year for Inter Miami by winning their first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup and reaching the U.S. Open Cup final, their performance in league play was awful. Inter ...

What Carlos Alcaraz’s Rio misfortune means for Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner in ATP Rankings race: The 24-time Grand Slam winner as well as Alcaraz and Sinner are next scheduled to play at the ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open at the beginning of March. Medvedev, meanwhile, will ...