Marvel, Colman Domingo sui rumor come nuovo Kang del MCU (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Domingo non ha parlato nello specifico di Kang e non ha confermato i contatti con Marvel come conseguenza del licenziamento di Jonathan Majors, i Marvel Studios sono alla ricerca di un sostituto per il personaggio di Kang e nelle ultime settimane era emerso il nome di Colman Domingo come possibile candidato. Ora è lo stesso attore ha commentare le voci. L'affaire Jonathan Majors Jonathan Majors è stato accusato di molestie e violenza sessuale nei confronti dell'ex compagna e successivamente dichiarato colpevole. L'attore aveva precedentemente interpretato Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania e in Loki stagione 1 e 2. Il suo personaggio avrebbe dovuto essere un importante tassello della prossima fase del MCU ma a ...
