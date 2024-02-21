Liverpool-Luton Town mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024 ore 20 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici Jota fuori per mesi

Questo non è un recuperò ma bensì un anticipo, deciso perché il Liverpool il 25 febbraio giocherà la finale di EFL Cup 2024 contro il Chelsea. Gli uomini di Klopp conosceranno il risultato di Man City-Brentford, che si gioca martedì sera, e a seconda del risultato, potrebbero ritrovarsi con i Citizens a -1.
Injuries bite for Liverpool, but Klopp backs youngsters: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he trusts his youngsters to step up as the club faces a mounting injury toll ahead of Wednesday's home clash against Luton Town in the Premier League.

Klopp confirms Jota set for 'months' out of action

Bayern Munich set to part ways with Thomas Tuchel as Xabi Alonso race heats up: Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, according to reports in Germany. The news means Liverpool are likely to face strong competition for top managerial target Xabi Alonso.

