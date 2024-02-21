LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | attacchi e contrattacchi a 60 km dall’arrivo

Notizie Correlate
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : 70 km all’arrivo! Il gruppo procede spedito verso il finale di frazione
11.17 In gruppo c'è stato un principio di ventaglio e distaccamento, ma ora i ranghi stanno per tornare ... (oasport)
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : ripresa la fuga! Gruppo compatto a 90 km dall’arrivo
10.59 La fuga viene ufficialmente ripresa. 10.56 Il vento continua a fare parte di questa frazione. Soffia ... (oasport)
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : 100 km all’arrivo! I due fuggitivi hanno quasi tre minuti di vantaggio
10.47 All'inizio della salita del Jebel Jais mancano un ottantina di km. 10.44 I fuggitivi proseguono di ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
National Archives, Library completes its preparations to host Fourth International Translation Conference: The National Archives and the National Library have completed the necessary preparations to host the fourth edition of the International Translation Conference ...
Madonna tumbles to floor as she accidentally falls from chair during a live concert; video goes viral: During Madonna’s Celebration Tour at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the iconic singer faced an unexpected mishap on stage. While singing Open Your Heart, Madonna was seated on a chair, and a ...
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vs IPL 2024: How world’s richest cricket league will resolve the biggest clash of the year: In 2014 also, there was again a clash between LS polls and IPL matches. Back then, half of the matches were played in India but the rest of the season was played in the UAE. The 2014 Lok Sabha ...