Little Devil Inside | ritorno a sorpresa con un nuovo straordinario trailer

Little Devil

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttotek©

Fonte : tuttotek
Little Devil Inside: ritorno a sorpresa con un nuovo straordinario trailer (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Dopo oltre due anni di silenzio l’attesissimo Little Devil Inside ritorna con un nuovo spettacolare trailer di gameplay Con un nuovo straordinario trailer, Neostream: sviluppatore di Little Devil Inside ha aperto uno spiraglio sul gameplay dell’attesissimo titolo, di cui si erano perse completamente le tracce. Inizialmente presentato da Nintendo, il promettente Indie ha cambiato casacca e si è accasato nel parco titoli di PlayStation. Dopo una fugace comparsa ad uno State of Play della compagnia nipponica era scomparso nel nulla e tutti temevano fosse diventato vaporware. Così, invece, non è stato e gli sviluppatori tengono a farci sapere che il gioco esiste ed è vivo e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Little Devil Inside gets a new trailer after almost four years of silence: After almost four years of silence from the developers, the crowd-funded title Little Devil Inside got a brand-new trailer, showing off over six minutes of gameplay footage – the last trailer prior to ...

Little Devil Inside è tornato: pubblicato un nuovo gameplay trailer: A sorpresa, gli sviluppatori di Little Devil Inside hanno pubblicato un nuovo trailer del loro gioco ormai "dato per disperso": niente data d'uscita ...

‘The Devil’s Bath’ Review: A Disturbing Psychodrama About a Woman Driven to Extremes in 18th-Century Rural Austria: Genre auteurs Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s third feature explores in unflinching detail a dark footnote in early modern European history.

Video di Tendenza

Video Little Devil
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.