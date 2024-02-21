Little Devil Inside | ritorno a sorpresa con un nuovo straordinario trailer

Little Devil Inside gets a new trailer after almost four years of silence: After almost four years of silence from the developers, the crowd-funded title Little Devil Inside got a brand-new trailer, showing off over six minutes of gameplay footage – the last trailer prior to ...

Little Devil Inside è tornato: pubblicato un nuovo gameplay trailer: A sorpresa, gli sviluppatori di Little Devil Inside hanno pubblicato un nuovo trailer del loro gioco ormai "dato per disperso": niente data d'uscita ...

‘The Devil’s Bath’ Review: A Disturbing Psychodrama About a Woman Driven to Extremes in 18th-Century Rural Austria: Genre auteurs Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s third feature explores in unflinching detail a dark footnote in early modern European history.