La Birkin e la Kelly, le icone di Hermès (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Se c’è un marchio che incarna l’essenza dell’eleganza senza tempo, è Hermès. Fondato nel 1837 da Thierry Hermès come bottega di fini articoli di sella e finimenti, l’azienda ha attraversato due secoli di storia per diventare un simbolo di lusso e stile senza tempo. Tra i suoi pezzi più iconici spiccano la Birkin e la Kelly, due borse che hanno conquistato il cuore delle fashioniste di tutto il mondo e che incarnano l’artigianalità, il prestigio e il valore duraturo. La storia di Hermès è intrisa di tradizione artigianale e impegno per l’eccellenza. La maison parigina ha iniziato come sellaio, fornendo ai nobili francesi sellature impeccabili e finimenti di alta qualità. Nel corso degli anni, Hermès ha ampliato la propria offerta, includendo accessori in pelle, foulard di seta e, ...
