F1 | Andretti-Cadillac, le speranze di entrare in Formula 1 non sono sopite (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Non si ferma la rincorsa del duo Andretti-Cadillac, supportato da General Motors, verso la Formula 1. La squadra che si è formata punta fortemente a entrare nel Circus più famoso e importante delle quattro ruote, ma per adesso la candidatura è stata bocciata dalla F1 dopo che la FIA aveva giudicato congrua la domanda d’iscrizione. Jim Campbell, vice presidente di GM, ha rivelato che il team ha chiesto un incontro chiarificatore con la F1 dopo che, a causa di un problema informatico (così dicono, almeno), l’invito inviato a dicembre dal detentore dei diritti commerciali alla squadra di Michael Andretti è andato perso. Le ultime dichiarazioni del colosso automobilistico certificano, una volta di più, come sia grande la voglia di approdare (2028?) all’interno del campionato mondiale attuale comandato ...
