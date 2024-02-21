Batman Beyond | svelati i bozzetti di un film dai creatori dello Spider-Verse

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: svelati i bozzetti di un film dai creatori dello Spider-Verse (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Batman Beyond potrebbe diventare un film d’animazione realizzato dagli stessi creatori di Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, dopo che questi ultimi hanno presentato dei concept art alla Warner. I bozzetti sono poi stati pubblicati in rete, insieme a tutti i dettagli sul progetto. In un tweet del 20 Febbraio Yuhki Demers (produttore e designer dei film sullo Spider-Verse) ha riferito che cinque mesi fa lui e Patrick Harpin (regista di Mio papà a caccia di Alieni) si sono rivolti alla Warner Bros e alla DC Comics per proporre il progetto di un film relativo a Batman Beyond. E sapete quale è stata la risposta che si è sentito dare Demers? “Non c’è ...
