Asphalt City

Asphalt City: Tye Sheridan e Sean Penn nel trailer del nuovo thriller (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) Il 29 marzo arriverà nei cinema americani il thriller Asphalt City, con star Tye Sheridan e Sean Penn, di cui è stato condiviso il primo trailer. Vertical ha condiviso il primo trailer di Asphalt City, in precedenza intitolato Black Flies, il film con star Tye Sheridan e Sean Penn presentato alla 76esima edizione del Festival di Cannes. Il lungometraggio debutterà nelle sale americane il 29 marzo e il video anticipa le dinamiche esistenti tra i due protagonisti, due paramedici che intervengono per aiutare in caso di emergenza. Di cosa parla Asphalt City Al centro della trama di Asphalt City ci sono ...
