Asphalt City: Tye Sheridan e Sean Penn nel trailer del nuovo thriller: Il 29 marzo arriverà nei cinema americani il thriller Asphalt City, con star Tye Sheridan e Sean Penn, di cui è stato condiviso il primo trailer.

Construction aims to extend Parker Road's lifespan: Crews are working to replace asphalt and water lines on several sections of Parker Road, which runs horizontally all the way across the city. Throughout the construction, which started in July, ...

Investigators fault Pittsburgh for poor inspection, maintenance of bridge that collapsed: The city also made improper load calculations, in part because paving records did not show the asphalt was twice as thick as inspectors believed, he said. The city’s bridge inspection program did not ...