AFC Champions League | Cristiano Ronaldo trascina l’Al Nassr agli ottavi

Ronaldo trascina l'Al Nassr agli ottavi di AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo protagonista in serata con la maglia dell'Al Nassr: il portoghese ha messo a segno un gol nel successo dei suoi nel derby saudita con l'Al Feiha. Una vittoria ...
AFC Champions League: Al Nassr sets up quarterfinal clash with UAE’s Al-Ain: Al Nassr clinched a 2-0 win against Al Fayha in their AFC Champions League Round of 16 second clash to set up a quarterfinal battle with Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates.
Al Nassr vs Al Feiha live score, result, updates as Cristiano Ronaldo has goal disallowed in AFC Champions League second leg: Cristiano Ronaldo gave Al Nassr a 1-0 lead following the first leg of their AFC Champions League tie with Al Feiha. Can they finish the job