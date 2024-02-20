WuXi Advanced Therapies Receives FDA Approval to Manufacture Iovance's AMTAGVI™ (lifileucel) for Advanced Melanoma (Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) AMTAGVI is the first and only one-time, individualized T cell therapy to receive U.S. FDA Approval for a solid tumor cancer. PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
WuXi Advanced Therapies (WuXi ATU), a wholly owned subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Philadelphia site to begin the analytical testing and manufacturing of AMTAGVI for Iovance, which received FDA accelerated Approval of its Biologics License Application (BLA) on February 16, 2024. AMTAGVI is a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic Melanoma previously treated with a PD-1 blocking antibody, and if ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
