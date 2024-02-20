TerraPay appoints Ruben Salazar Genovez | former Head of Visa Direct | as President

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/

TerraPay, a global money movement company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ruben Salazar Genovez, recently the Global Head of Visa Direct, as President. As a seasoned veteran of the payments industry with experience at Visa, Citibank, Barclays and Mastercard, Mr Salazar Genovez has established himself as a respected leader in the payments industry. Prior to joining TerraPay, he served as the Head of Visa Direct globally where he successfully spearHeaded various initiatives contributing to the growth and transformation of Visa's money movement offering. As ...
