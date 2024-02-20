Personetics Welcomes New CEO to Accelerate its Global Growth (Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) Financial services industry veteran Udi Ziv taking over for outgoing CEO David Sosna to guide the Global leader in financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Personetics, the Global leader in AI-based personalized engagement solutions for financial institutions, announced today the appointment of Udi Ziv as Chief Executive Officer. Ziv will succeed company Co-founder David Sosna, who is stepping down after leading Personetics through 13 years of remarkable Global Growth. The CEO change at Personetics follows strong client acquisition Growth in 2023. This Growth has positioned the company to Accelerate its trajectory positioning Personetics as ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Personetics, the Global leader in AI-based personalized engagement solutions for financial institutions, announced today the appointment of Udi Ziv as Chief Executive Officer. Ziv will succeed company Co-founder David Sosna, who is stepping down after leading Personetics through 13 years of remarkable Global Growth. The CEO change at Personetics follows strong client acquisition Growth in 2023. This Growth has positioned the company to Accelerate its trajectory positioning Personetics as ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
Personetics Welcomes New CEO to Accelerate its Global Growth: ...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342823/Personetics.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/personetics - welcomes - new - ceo - to - accelerate - its - global - growth - ...
Personetics Welcomes New CEO to Accelerate its Global Growth: ...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342823/Personetics.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/personetics - welcomes - new - ceo - to - accelerate - its - global - growth - ...
Video di Tendenza
Video Personetics WelcomesVideo Personetics Welcomes