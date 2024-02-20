Masters of the Air è la serie più vista di sempre su Apple TV+

Masters the

Masters of the Air è la serie più vista di sempre su Apple TV+ (Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) La nuova serie Apple TV+ con protagonista Austin Butler ha già battuto un record. . Secondo lo streamer, nel weekend di apertura lo show ha registrato un numero di spettatori superiore a quello di qualsiasi serie di Apple TV+ nella sua prima stagione. Sebbene non sia stato reso disponibile un numero esatto di spettatori, questo dato colloca il lancio dell'epica miniserie bellica al di sopra di altri titoli originali di alto profilo come Hijack, The Morning Show e Severance. In particolare, dopo la prima di Masters of the Air gli spettatori di Apple TV+ sono aumentati del 65% in tutto il …
