Kohler' s Ongoing Commitment to Sustainability in 2024 Unveiled

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024), Wis., Feb. 20,/PRNewswire/, the data center industry's global power partner, is proud to announce its enhanced collaboration with Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) Climate Accord (ICA) and the company's renewedto creating a more sustainable industry and future.will continue to work alongside more than 170 other like-minded companies to explore various environmentally focused subjects to advance accountability, reporting, and best practices. With the introduction of the company's new iMasons Movers designation,will now contribute even more valuable data and insights to the conversation and showcase the company's initiatives and endeavors. "At, we understand that meaningful environmental change comes from many ...