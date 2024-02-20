Global Sources invites buyers worldwide to explore Vietnam' s must-attend sourcing expo

(Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) HO CHI MINH CITY,, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a company with a wealth of experience in conductingtrade shows, proudly presentsFair2024, a landmark event to be held on April 24–26 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City,'sdedicated to international, this year's fair promises an unparalleled increase in scale, doubling the magnitude of its highly successful predecessor in 2023. Thiscelebration of sustainable andrt-ready products spans Home & Furniture, ...

FICO UK Research Finds Fraud Protection Is a Bank's Secret Advantage: API access to third - party providers allows users to add and remove data sources as they see fit, ... Continua a leggere Arcitecta Unveils New Capabilities for Cross - Global Collaboration, Allowing ...

Arcitecta Unveils New Capabilities for Cross - Global Collaboration, Allowing Customers to Focus on the Value of Data, Not Its Management: ... such as incoming network data pipes and traditional file - based data sources, and maximizes ... This global visualization of data flows is unique to Mediaflux and highlights Arcitecta's expertise in ...

Hackett: Procurement Renews Focus On Cost Reduction as its Top Priority: ... while leveraging market intelligence data from multiple internal and external sources.' The ... procurement, supply chain, human resources, information technology, and global business services at a ...