‘Each one Teach one’, secondo appuntamento dedicato alla Cultura Hip Hop (Di martedì 20 febbraio 2024) Tempo di lettura: 2 minutiIl progetto PFP continua a promuovere la Cultura HIP HOP attraverso eventi formativi che coinvolgono esperti nazionali ed internazionali, educatori ed artisti, in una programmazione di interventi mirati e gratuiti. Sabato 24 febbraio 2024, dalle ore 16.00 si terrà il secondo appuntamento di EACH ONE Teach ONE presso l’Auditorium A.Tanga – Rione Libertà – Benevento. Ospiti della giornata GIGI SKID MOLINARI e GIOVANNI GIUAN PETRUZZELLI, Educatori – Hip Hop Heads (da Bari), Rappers,  in ordine Presidente e Membro Fondatore dell’Associazione Hip Hopera Foundation APS, condurranno il talk “I Ain’t No Joke”, un viaggio fatto di storie UMANE di coloro hanno fatto e fanno ancora dell’HIP HOP un mantra di vita, con un linguaggio più accessibile ai giovani, per raccontare e raccogliere le istanze, le ...
